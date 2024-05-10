Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $897.42 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Tezos has a total market cap of $897.42 million and approximately $884,733.14 worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,001,675,888 coins and its circulating supply is 981,109,252 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

