TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Critical Comparison

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.94% 28.85% 12.42% TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

94.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and TH International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $4.78 billion 2.34 $304.88 million $4.94 33.94 TH International $1.58 billion 0.03 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.40

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Roadhouse and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 12 10 0 2.45 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $155.55, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats TH International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

