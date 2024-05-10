The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. Stephens lifted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

AZEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,325. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,622 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth $26,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 44.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 459,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 76.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 117,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 573.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

