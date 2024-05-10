The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.3 %

CAKE stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

