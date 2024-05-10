The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.3 million.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 30,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

