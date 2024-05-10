The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 259.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 59,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $105.89. 12,366,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,136,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.