The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $1,513,102.00 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.