Thomas Spain Sells 40,326 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40), for a total transaction of £12,904.32 ($16,211.46).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($14,791.58).

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £30,463.80 ($38,271.11).

On Friday, February 23rd, Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.30 ($12,509.17).

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £20,508.05 ($25,763.88).

Shares of LON STAF traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 32.28 ($0.41). The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,953. The firm has a market cap of £46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.90 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.49.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

