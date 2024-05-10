TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 5,370 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,312,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,070,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,074,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,837,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 118.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after buying an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after acquiring an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Nova Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $198.71.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.