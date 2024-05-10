TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Savers Value Village worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Savers Value Village by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,983 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 133,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.27. 346,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,650 over the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

