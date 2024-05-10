TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $20.51 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Boot Barn worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 26.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.