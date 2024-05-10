TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $18.34 Million Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 311,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,341,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 813,849 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 104,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

