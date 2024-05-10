Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

