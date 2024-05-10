Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TTP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.61. 6,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.