Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 10,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,945. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

