Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 334,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 2,657,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,726,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,726,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,639,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 816,266 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,456,000 after buying an additional 1,437,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.