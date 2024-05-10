Tower Semiconductor’s (TSEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 334,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

