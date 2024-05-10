TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Major Shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global Sells 9,352,941 Shares

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,656. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a current ratio of 138.05. The stock has a market cap of $666.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.08.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 108,106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,051.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 905,492 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,203,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

