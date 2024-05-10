Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 26,849 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 19,563 call options.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

BATS UVIX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137,937 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Institutional Trading of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

