TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 807,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 746,657 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAC

TransAlta Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 978,354 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.