TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 468.8% from the April 15th total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,600 shares of company stock worth $644,942 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TriMas by 31.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 174,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,541. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

