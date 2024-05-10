Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,001. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

