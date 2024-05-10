Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,284 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 72,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 71,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. 4,201,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,206. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

