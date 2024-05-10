Troy Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,362 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. 4,131,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,286. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

