Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 42,587 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,587 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 2.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $73,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $400.35. 650,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.47.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

