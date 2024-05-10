Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,695 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.
Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
