Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,695 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

