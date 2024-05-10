Troy Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Clorox worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.