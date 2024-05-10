Truist Financial Boosts Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target to $32.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KGS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KGS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. 151,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.