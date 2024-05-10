Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Lifted by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 3.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 513,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 280,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,212,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,154. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

