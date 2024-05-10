Truist Financial Lowers Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $153.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.