TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

TTEC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 459,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TTEC by 43,433.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TTEC by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 62.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

