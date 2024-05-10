TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TuanChe has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

