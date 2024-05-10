Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Twilio Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,814. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.