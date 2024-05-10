U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,334. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.