United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $268.72

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $268.72 and last traded at $268.72, with a volume of 22936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.35. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total value of $934,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,630 shares of company stock valued at $35,089,803 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

