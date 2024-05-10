Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,462,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,848. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after buying an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $379,180,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.