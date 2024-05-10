US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,710 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $201.49. 912,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,252. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

