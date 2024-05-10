US Asset Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity Trading Up 0.6 %

Revvity stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.