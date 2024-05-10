US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in US Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

