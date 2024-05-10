US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $67.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

