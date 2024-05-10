UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UTime Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:WTO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,017,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,596. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

