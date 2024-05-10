UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 15th total of 174,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UTime Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:WTO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,017,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,596. UTime has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
About UTime
