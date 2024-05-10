Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Releases Earnings Results

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS.

Vacasa Trading Down 8.0 %

VCSA traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 238,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $346,125. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Stories

