Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 6,811 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 602.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Chubb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $254.43. 348,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

