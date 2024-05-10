Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys 497 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after buying an additional 481,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,862,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.61. 2,310,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,005. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,434. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.