Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $562.29. 256,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

