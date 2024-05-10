Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 1.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNA traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.13. 67,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,407. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

