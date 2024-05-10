Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 296,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.71. 155,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

