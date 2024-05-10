Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 232,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Equitable Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EQH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.24%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

