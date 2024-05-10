Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $135.36. 356,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.91. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

