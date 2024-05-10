Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 3,151 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.69. 156,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.54.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

