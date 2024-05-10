Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 3,151 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
MOH stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.69. 156,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.54.
Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.